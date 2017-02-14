Chance the Rapper coming to Cleveland in May

Chance The Rapper performs on Camp Stage during day one of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2016 Getty Images)

Chance the Rapper may need a travel-sized Coloring Book soon.

The breakout artist is having a really good week. After walking away from Sunday's Grammy Awards with trophies for best new artist, best rap album and best rap performance, Chance announced a spring 2017 tour on Twitter.

His Cleveland stop will be May 19 at Blossom Music Center. Click here for more info.

"Thank YOU GUYS for everything," he wrote in a tweet Tuesday, telling his fans that tickets go on sale at 7:00 p.m. ET.

thank YOU GUYS for everything. tour goes on sale at https://t.co/m5rYnxicio at 7pm ET pic.twitter.com/9PVAdLs8Vt — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 14, 2017

The tour kicks off April 24 in San Diego and wraps up June 17 at Delaware's Firefly Music Festival. He'll also play Los Angeles in October.

“I know people think that independence means you do it by yourself," Chance said in his acceptance speech for best new artist. "But independence means freedom."

USA Today