Cleveland native Kid Cudi to return home for October concert

CLEVELAND - Kid Cudi is coming home.

The Cleveland born rapper announced on Tuesday that he's hitting the road for the first time in more than a year, for a 27-stop Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin Tour. Among the stops on his tour, which will promote his December 2016 album by the same name, is an Oct. 7 show at Cleveland State's Wolstein Center.

Tickets for Kid Cudi's upcoming Cleveland show will go on sale on Friday morning at 10 a.m., with a presale taking place via Ticketmaster on Thursday at the same time. Cudi -- real name: Scott Mescudi -- last performed in his hometown in February 2016 at a show at Cleveland's House of Blues.

A 2012 Grammy Award winner, Cudi has publicly battled personal demons since emerging onto the scene with his 2008 debut mixtape, "A Kid Named Cudi." Last October, the Shaker Heights native checked himself into rehab due to "depression" and "suicidal urges."

Later that year, he released "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'," which earned critical acclaim, in particular for the single "Surfin'," which could be heard in a Facebook post hinting at the Tuesday announcement of his upcoming tour.

