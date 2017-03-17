Cleveland Orchestra announces 100th season for 2017-18

(Photo: Cleveland Orchestra)

The world-renowned Cleveland Orchestra is set to launch its 100th year of concerts coming up in 2017-18 after announcing details on Friday night.

“Looking toward The Cleveland Orchestra’s future, I am filled with enormous pride in the one hundred year collaboration between the Orchestra and community,” said Music Director Franz Welser-Möst. “The exceptional musicianship and dedication of this Orchestra are acclaimed anew with each passing season, here at home and around the world. Our audiences’ musical curiosity and intellect drives all of us onstage forward, to dream beyond the past, and to continue exploring new boundaries in music.”

We know the Cleveland Orchestra is great, but they continue to receive accolades both nationally and internationally: The New York Times calls the ensemble “… America’s most brilliant orchestra,” and The Wall Street Journal states that the Orchestra is “… magnificent.”

You can view the Cleveland Orchestra's full schedule for 2017-18 here.

Some of the artistic highlights include:

The Cunning Little Vixen Revival

Special Festival: The Ecstasy of Tristan and Isolde featuring opera and orchestral concerts

The Prometheus Project: featuring Beethoven symphonies and overtures in a two-week, season-closing festival

Music Director Franz Welser-Möst also leads Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, Haydn’s The Seasons, and Mahler’s Ninth, at home and on tour

Subscription packages are now available and start at just $81 for a three-concert package. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale in August. For more information about the variety of subscription packages offered, or for other questions, call Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, or visit clevelandorchestra.com.

