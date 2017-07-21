Coroner confirms Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington died by hanging

Chester Bennington on stage in Camden, N.J., in May 2015. (Photo: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by hanging, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Friday.

Brian Elias, chief of operations for the office of the medical examiner-coroner, said the 41-year-old rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles.

Bennington was found dead Thursday at his home in Palos Verdes Estates in south Los Angeles County. Elias said the body was discovered shortly before 9 a.m. PT by a housekeeper who called 911. The Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

The coroner's office said Thursday Bennington's death was being investigated as a possible suicide but few details were disclosed. The case is not yet officially closed, Elias said, but it is still being investigated as a suicide by hanging.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, he said.

A half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room but there were no signs of illegal drugs or paraphernalia present, Elias added.

Bennington, an Arizona native known for his raw, raging vocals, endured an on-and-off battle with addiction to drugs and alcohol, a subject he discussed candidly in many interviews and mined with his music in hits like 2000's Crawling: "Crawling in my skin / These wounds they will not heal / Fear is how I fall / Confusing what is real."

Friends and fans reacted with shock and sorrow on social media. Among them: His bandmate, Mike Shinoda, who tweeted: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true."

Another generation of music fans remembered a frontman who represented the seminal rock-and-rap sound of their youth.

Bennington was one of two lead vocalists for Linkin Park, the nü-metal band that became one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s. They won countless awards, including Grammys, and their hits include In the End, 'What I've Done and Numb.

Contributing: The Associated Press

