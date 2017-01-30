Deep Purple, Alice Cooper to perform in Northeast Ohio this summer

Alice Cooper, lead singer of US band Hollywood Vampires, performs at the Rock in Rio Lisboa music festival at Bela Vista Park in Lisbon on May 27, 2016. Rock in Rio runs from May 19 to May 29, 2016. (Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OHIO - School might not be out for summer in September, but you'll still have a chance to rock out with Alice Cooper.

Cooper will be playing at Blossom Music Center with Deep Purple on Sept. 9.

The performance is part of Deep Purple's "Long Goodbye Tour." The Edgar Winter Band will also perform.

Tickets go one sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

