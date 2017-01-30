Deep Purple, Alice Cooper to perform in Northeast Ohio this summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OHIO - School might not be out for summer in September, but you'll still have a chance to rock out with Alice Cooper.
Cooper will be playing at Blossom Music Center with Deep Purple on Sept. 9.
The performance is part of Deep Purple's "Long Goodbye Tour." The Edgar Winter Band will also perform.
Tickets go one sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.
