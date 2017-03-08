Ed Sheeran coming to Cleveland in September

CLEVELAND - Ed Sheeran fans, come on, follow his lead.
Sheeran announced dates for his new North American tour, meaning he'll be performing at Quicken Loans Arena Sept. 9.
Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017
Tickets go on sale March 17, though a limited number will be available via a fan presale March 13.
