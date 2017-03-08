Ed Sheeran coming to Cleveland in September

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Ed Sheeran performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Custom)

CLEVELAND - Ed Sheeran fans, come on, follow his lead.

Sheeran announced dates for his new North American tour, meaning he'll be performing at Quicken Loans Arena Sept. 9.

Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017

Tickets go on sale March 17, though a limited number will be available via a fan presale March 13.

Click here for more information.

© 2017 WKYC-TV