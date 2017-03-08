WKYC
Ed Sheeran coming to Cleveland in September

WKYC 9:05 AM. EST March 08, 2017

CLEVELAND - Ed Sheeran fans, come on, follow his lead.

Sheeran announced dates for his new North American tour, meaning he'll be performing at Quicken Loans Arena Sept. 9.

Tickets go on sale March 17, though a limited number will be available via a fan presale March 13.

