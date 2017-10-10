Eminem blasts President Trump during BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher, social media erupts

(Photo: BET/ Youtube)

Will the real Slim Shady please, stand up.

At a cypher that aired during the 2017 BET Hip Hop awards, Eminem did just that.

The four minute and 34 second clip of the legendary hip hop artist takes several contentious jabs at the 45th President.

"Calm before the storm right here," is how the performance begins.

In a parking garage surround by supporters Eminem uses his lyrics to tackle topics such as the tragedies in Puerto Rico and Las Vegas along with NFL anthem protests and border control.

[Video contains language that some may find offensive]

The veteran rapper made clear that his forward statements were no mistake.

"F**k walking on egg shells I came to stomp."

The blistering rap continued, Eminem stopping only to add style and emphasis to his words.

Not holding anything back the hooded rapper sent a message to Trump supporters who also identify as his fans.

"Any fan of mine, who's a supporter of his, I'm drawing in the sand a line, you're either for or against. And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split on who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you, f**k you. "

Eminem concluded his rap with a final line, a call to action to all Americans,

"The rest of America stand up, we love our military and we love our country but we F@$*ing hate Trump."

Following the cypher, fans and critics of the long-time artist took to social media to share their thoughts.

Y’all better listen up Emenim speaking all truths 💯. You either for or against me. Stop the hate spread the love . — Deja Ray (@OfficialDejaray) October 11, 2017

Emenim 🤔 ummm .. idk how to feel about that one ... can he say half that sht on television? 🤔🤔 — Jas. (@jas_amour) October 11, 2017

Emenim a legend in this rap game forreal!!! — Keyz #Str8DropEnt (@keyz2dacity89) October 11, 2017

EMENIM WITH THE TRASH FREESTYLE, 🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽👀👀 — Facetopher (@Face_from_ElmSt) October 11, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Emenim just blasted you on Hip Hop 2017 awards and spoke for the majority of Americans #NotFakeNews — Tony Martin (@nydesperado) October 11, 2017

What's next? Emenim to call #Trump a nazi? — Green Arrow (@LibertySeeds) October 11, 2017

Yoooooooo Emenim is lit tonight 🔥🔥🔥 RESPECT RESPECT RESPECT bars is out of this world #HipHopAwards — RealEstateQueen⚡️ (@JulyNevaeh) October 11, 2017

Will the Donald start a Twitter beef with #emenim — abasketballmom (@MBallansaw) October 11, 2017

That is the question we're all waiting on, will President Trump respond?

The cypher was filmed in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, Michigan on October 6.

