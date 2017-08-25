The old Taylor Swift may be dead, but the new one is alive and ready to strike back.

Swift provided our first look at the music video on YouTube for her brand new single Look What You Made Me Do, which she dropped Thursday night.

While the sneak peek is less than a half-minute long, fans still get a good glimpse of what Swift has up her sleeve.

The clip shows what looks like a car crash, a snake slithering up a throne and Swift herself standing front and center with an entourage by her side.

You can listen to the full song, too:

The whole music video will premiere on the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.

Swift's new album, Reputation, will be released on Nov. 10.

