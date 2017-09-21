Former Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters calls out WKYC during Quicken Loans Arena show

(Photo: USA TODAY)

CLEVELAND - Former Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters called out WKYC Channel 3 during his concert on Thursday night for airing a story about local dancers who had decided not to take part in his show.

As WKYC Channel 3's Dawn Kendrick reported earlier this evening at 6 p.m., 12 young dancers from the Shaker Dance Academy, who were scheduled to perform with rock legend Roger Waters at the Q, did not go on stage after all.

Co-owner Tracy Webb told Kendrick that she didn't want her dancers to be a part of the controversial nature of the former Pink Floyd bassist's show. The tour is decidedly anti-President Trump, featuring a huge floating pig with Trump's face on it.

"I don't want my young dancers being a part of the negative images being presented," Webb said. "I had no idea this was going to be anti-anything other than hate."

The members of the Shaker Dance Academy did not know about the anti-Trump content of Waters' show until Kendrick asked them about it. We did not warn them, but merely asked if they were aware.

During tonight's concert, Waters decided to call out WKYC for airing the story. Viewer Eric Bonzar captured the moment on Periscope.

"WKYC-TV, I have no idea what your agenda is and I don't give a damn," Waters said at the concert.

