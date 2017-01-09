WKYC
Green Day coming to Blossom Music Center with ‘Revolution Radio' tour

Ryan Haidet , WKYC 7:46 AM. EST January 09, 2017

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Is it August yet?

Green Day announced early Monday that their upcoming Revolution Radio summer tour will make a stop at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Monday, Aug. 21.

Their guest act will be Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Presale tickets will be available to Idiot Nation members on Tuesday, Jan 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Jan. 13.

Ticket prices were not revealed.

Green Day was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

It's shaping up to be a big year for music in Northeast Ohio. U2 and Billy Joel also announced they're coming to Cleveland this summer.

