How to score tickets to this summer's hottest concerts

CLEVELAND - Want to score tickets to concerts like U2, Billy Joel, and Green Day, all of whom will be coming to Cleveland this summer?

All I can say is good luck.

Because basically the system is rigged. The best tickets NEVER go to the public, and "if" you're lucky enough to snag them, you're going to pay a huge price.

But there are things you can do.

According to New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, more than half of the tickets are not even made available to the general public for sale.

His 3-year investigation showed most of the tickets for BIG SHOWS are set aside for agents, promoters, and sponsors.

That's along with pre-sales, "These are the tickets reserved for people who get special access with preferred credit cards or through fan clubs," says Schneiderman.

Much of what's left, is scooped up by brokers, using computer software known as ticket bots.

Schneiderman says it took a single bot just one minute to buy more than 1,000 tickets to a U2 concert last summer at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Those tickets end up with resellers, where "you" can get them…for a price.

"If you look at Stubhub right now, you can find Super Bowl tickets starting at $3,700 and going all the way up to $50,000 per ticket," explained Schneiderman.

But despite a new Federal law banning bots, they're being used everywhere.

And worse for Ohioans, there are no state laws banning scalpers.

So it would be nice if our legislators passed some ticket sale laws.

I mean when "free" tickets to see Pope Francis can be resold for thousands of dollars, there's a problem.

"Scalping tickets for the Pope is about as low as you can get and we have to take action," says Schneiderman.

So what's a "regular" person to do? Your best bet is to scoop them up before they go on sale to the public.

And you can find out about presales by:

1. Joining the artist's fan club. They often save tickets for their followers.

2. Going through your credit card company. They also offer pre-sales

3. Finally, follow the artists and the big ticket sellers on Twitter and their Facebook pages. Because they'll also give you codes to buy tickets early.

Now if you still end up empty handed, check with the box office in the days before the concert, because often tickets that were "sold" end up for sale again.