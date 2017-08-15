'I Love the 90s' Tour moves to new venue in Cleveland

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Tionne 'T Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas of the music group 'TLC' are seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on July 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin, 2017 Bauer-Griffin)

CLEVELAND - Break out your slap bracelets and leave the scrubs at home.

The "I Love the 90s" Tour is coming to Cleveland and it's got a new location.

The tour was originally scheduled for Quicken Loans Arena Sept. 15. Now, it'll change venues to the outdoor stage on W. 6th Street in Cleveland's Warehouse District.

Those who purchased tickets for the event at The Q will be honored at the new site, located at 1212 W. 6th St. Refunds are also available through The Q.

Tour headliners include TLC, Sugar Ray, Mark McGrath, BlackStreet and Biz Markie.

