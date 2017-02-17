WKYC
Incubus, Jimmy Eat World coming to Cleveland in July

February 17, 2017

CUYAHOGA FALLS - If you wish they were here, wish no more.

Incubus will make a tour stop at Blossom Music Center July 25 with guests Jimmy Eat World and Judah and the Lion.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

