Jay-Z announces Cleveland stop on '4:44' tour

WKYC 11:34 AM. EDT July 10, 2017

CLEVELAND - For one night this fall, JAY-Z will run this town.

The rapper announced dates for his "4:44" tour, named after his latest album. He'll make a stop in Cleveland Nov. 19 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m. 

Click here for more information.

JAY-Z's "4:44" album pays homage to the artist's love for the number four, a love that he shares with wife Beyonce. The "4:44" album is said to partly be a response to "Lemonade," Beyonce's latest album which suggests her husband was unfaithful.

