Jay-Z announces Cleveland stop on '4:44' tour

CLEVELAND - For one night this fall, JAY-Z will run this town.
The rapper announced dates for his "4:44" tour, named after his latest album. He'll make a stop in Cleveland Nov. 19 at Quicken Loans Arena.
Tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more information.
JAY-Z's "4:44" album pays homage to the artist's love for the number four, a love that he shares with wife Beyonce. The "4:44" album is said to partly be a response to "Lemonade," Beyonce's latest album which suggests her husband was unfaithful.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs