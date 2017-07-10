Jay-Z announces Cleveland stop on '4:44' tour

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Jay-Z performs during TIDAL X: Jay-Z B-sides in NYC on May 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation) (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2015 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - For one night this fall, JAY-Z will run this town.

The rapper announced dates for his "4:44" tour, named after his latest album. He'll make a stop in Cleveland Nov. 19 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m.

JAY-Z's "4:44" album pays homage to the artist's love for the number four, a love that he shares with wife Beyonce. The "4:44" album is said to partly be a response to "Lemonade," Beyonce's latest album which suggests her husband was unfaithful.

