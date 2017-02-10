Jazz singer Tierney Sutton to perform with the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra February 11

Music Notes (Photo: AP)

Jazz singer Tierney Sutton and the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra will perform Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m.at the Ohio Theatre in Playhouse Square.

The performance will consist of romantic jazz standards and love songs, featuring arrangements by Paul Ferguson, the director of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra.

To learn more about Tierney Sutton and the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, you can watch Sutton and Ferguson's interview with Russ Mitchell in the player above.



