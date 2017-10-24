Kid Rock to perform in Cleveland next year

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Recording artist Kid Rock performs during Tiger Jam 2013 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 18, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2013 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - If you're hoping to see Kid Rock perform live, you won't have to wait all summer long.

The rock artist just announced a tour stop at Quicken Loans Arena Feb. 24. The visit is part of Kid Rock's "Greatest Show on Earth" Tour.

Kid Rock also announced his new album, "Sweet Southern Sugar," will be available in stores Nov. 3.

Tickets for the Cleveland show go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Click here for more info.

