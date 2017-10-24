Kid Rock to perform in Cleveland next year

CLEVELAND - If you're hoping to see Kid Rock perform live, you won't have to wait all summer long.
The rock artist just announced a tour stop at Quicken Loans Arena Feb. 24. The visit is part of Kid Rock's "Greatest Show on Earth" Tour.
Kid Rock also announced his new album, "Sweet Southern Sugar," will be available in stores Nov. 3.
Tickets for the Cleveland show go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Click here for more info.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs