Lada Gaga's Cleveland concert is SOLD OUT

WKYC 4:43 PM. EST February 13, 2017

If you were looking to buy tickets to see Lady Gaga at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena this August, not even having a good 'Poker Face' will help. 

According to Live Nation's Barry Gabel, the August 23rd extravaganza at the Q is now sold out.

Lady Gaga is on a roll having released her album Joanne in October 2016 to huge success. She also recently performed at halftime of Super Bowl LI in Houston, a show that helped boost sales of her recordings 1000%, according to USA TODAY. 

