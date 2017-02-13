Lada Gaga's Cleveland concert is SOLD OUT

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

If you were looking to buy tickets to see Lady Gaga at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena this August, not even having a good 'Poker Face' will help.

According to Live Nation's Barry Gabel, the August 23rd extravaganza at the Q is now sold out.

Lady Gaga is on a roll having released her album Joanne in October 2016 to huge success. She also recently performed at halftime of Super Bowl LI in Houston, a show that helped boost sales of her recordings 1000%, according to USA TODAY.

