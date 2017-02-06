Lady Gaga coming to Cleveland with 'Joanne' world tour in August

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- Get ready, Cleveland!

Fresh off her Super Bowl LI halftime performance, Lady Gaga has announced dates for her upcoming "Joanne" world tour.

Yep, Cleveland is one of the stops.

Her concert will scream into Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Check out the promotional ad for Lady Gaga's upcoming Joanne world tour! See all dates here: https://t.co/ouIWCxYKOd pic.twitter.com/I8U6TzuDqN — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) February 6, 2017

