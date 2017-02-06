WKYC
Lady Gaga coming to Cleveland with 'Joanne' world tour in August

WKYC 7:17 AM. EST February 06, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Get ready, Cleveland!

Fresh off her Super Bowl LI halftime performance, Lady Gaga has announced dates for her upcoming "Joanne" world tour.

Yep, Cleveland is one of the stops.

Her concert will scream into Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

