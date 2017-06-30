Local fans get excited for New Kids On The Block

CLEVELAND - With New Kids On The Block set to perform tonight at Quicken Loans Arena, the group's fans in Cleveland are already preparing for what should be a fun night.
The wait to eat at the new Wahlburgers on Ontario Street was roughly an hour long, and dozens of people were waiting outside both to get a table and to possibly see Donnie and the boys make a surprise visit.
The mostly-female crowd, many of whom have followed NKOTB since the 90s, were a dedicated bunch. Two women even sported dresses showing pictures of all their times meeting members of the band.
NKOTB is scheduled to hold a fan meet-and-greet at 3:30 P.M., followed by the concert tonight.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs