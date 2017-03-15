Local rock band will open for Bon Jovi at the Q

(Photo: Ohio Weather Band)

A local rock band is about to get the opportunity of a lifetime.

Sunday, The Ohio Weather Band will be the opening act for Bon Jovi, when the rock legends perform at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Ohio Weather Band consists of three members all born and raised in Northeast Ohio: Corey King, Derek Strata and Ray Lumpp. The trio stopped by the studios of WKYC Channel 3 to talk about playing at the Q and much more with Jim Donovan. Jimmy even tries his hand at singing a little bit! You can watch that interview above.

Find out more about The Ohio Weather Band by checking out their website.

You can also get to know the guys as they sat down for a Facebook Live interview with WKYC's Kierra Cotton:

