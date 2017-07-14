Luke Bryan hiding tickets around Cleveland for Saturday's concert

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Musician Luke Bryan performs during pre-race ceremonies for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 23, 2014 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo: Jared C. Tilton, 2014 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - If you don't have tickets for Luke Bryan's concert at Progressive Field on Saturday, we may have a way to help you crash the party.

Friday on his Twitter account, Bryan posted the following:

Hiding 5 pairs of pit tix around Cleveland, OH today for tomorrow's show at Progressive Field. Download the Luke Bryan App to get the clues. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) July 14, 2017

Get that App and get moving!

