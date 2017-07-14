WKYC
Luke Bryan hiding tickets around Cleveland for Saturday's concert

WKYC 7:41 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

CLEVELAND - If you don't have tickets for Luke Bryan's concert at Progressive Field on Saturday, we may have a way to help you crash the party.

Friday on his Twitter account, Bryan posted the following: 

Get that App and get moving! 

