(Photo: John Sciulli, 2015 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland's own wild boy will be home for the holidays.

Area native Machine Gun Kelly has announced a performance at the Wolstein Center, calling it the "Double XXMAS Show." The performance will be Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and will be the rapper's first career headline arena show.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Click here for more info.

© 2017 WKYC-TV