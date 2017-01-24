Marcels singer Ronald 'Bingo' Mundy dies at 76

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PITTSBURGH - Ronald "Bingo" Mundy, best known for his work with the doo-wop group The Marcels and their hit "Blue Moon," has died. He was 76.



Mundy lived in Pittsburgh and died of pneumonia at Allegheny General Hospital on Friday.



The five-member vocal group reportedly recorded the song in two takes.



"Blue Moon" is instantly recognizable for the bass vocals that begin the song - "Bom ba ba bom ba bom ba bom bom." Mundy can be heard singing the background refrain of "Moon moon moon moon moon."



The single hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1961.



The Odell Robinson Jr. Funeral Home confirmed the death along with family members who spoke with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which first reported it Tuesday.

