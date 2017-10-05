Mariah Carey bringing Christmas tour to Cleveland

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Mariah Carey performs onstage during 2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night at Kings Theatre on December 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Loccisano, 2016 Getty Images)

NORTHFIELD - If seeing Mariah Carey perform live is your sweet, sweet fantasy, you're in luck.

The pop diva is bringing her "All I Want for Christmas is You" holiday tour to the Hard Rock Rocksino Nov. 22.

Tickets start at $79.50 and will go on sale Friday.

Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" has become a top holiday hit. She'll also performs songs from her full holiday discography, such as "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) and her rendition of "O Holy Night."

