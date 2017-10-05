Mariah Carey bringing Christmas tour to Cleveland

NORTHFIELD - If seeing Mariah Carey perform live is your sweet, sweet fantasy, you're in luck.
The pop diva is bringing her "All I Want for Christmas is You" holiday tour to the Hard Rock Rocksino Nov. 22.
Tickets start at $79.50 and will go on sale Friday.
Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" has become a top holiday hit. She'll also performs songs from her full holiday discography, such as "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) and her rendition of "O Holy Night."
Click here for ticket information.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs