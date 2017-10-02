Music world mourns death of Tom Petty

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Tom Petty of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers performs on stage at the Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on July 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) (Photo: Dave J Hogan, 2017 Dave J Hogan)

The death of rock legend Tom Petty has sent the music world into mourning.

The musician was reportedly found unconscious in cardiac arrest at his Malibu home. He was taken to a Los Angeles hospital but could not be revived, according to his longtime manager.

MORE: Petty suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived, manager says. pic.twitter.com/WqH8tkEbJm — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2017

Petty, 66, was the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, known for an influential lineup of songs including "Free Fallin" and "I Won't Back Down."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame issued a statement to honor Petty, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2002:

"Tom Petty made us all believe by singing about ordinary experience in an extraordinary way. His vocals captured our soul with songs that sounded like hits the first time we heard them. He made his mark on music and our lives."

Celebrities turned to social media to remember Petty:

