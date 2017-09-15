Niall Horan announces Blossom tour date

CUYAHOGA FALLS - Get ready, Niall fans. He's coming to "this town."
Former One Directioner Niall Horan announced 2018 tour dates Friday, including a stop at Blossom Music Center Aug. 29.
Ticket presale registration is available now through Sunday. Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
Horan started his solo career after One Direction's hiatus in 2016.
