Playhouse Square preps for Alternative Press Music Awards

CLEVELAND - Preparations continue at Playhouse Square for Monday night's Alternative Press Music Awards.

The event takes place at the Key Bank State Theatre at 7 p.m.

Alternative Press magazine was created by Aurora native Mike Shea more than 30 years ago. Now, the magazine hosts an annual awards show in Cleveland to honor alternative music's best and brightest.

This year's ceremony moved from Quicken Loans Arena to the Key Bank State Theatre to accommodate streaming capabilities. The entire event will be live streamed free via Amazon and Twitch.

Awards including various categories like "Best Live Band", "Best Vocalist" and "Most Dedicated Fanbase."

Performing this year are some of music's biggest acts, including Cleveland locals Machine Gun Kelly and Bone Thugs and Harmony, as well as pop punk's All Time Low and metal's Korn.

