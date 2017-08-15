WKYC
POLL | What's your favorite Bruno Mars song?

WKYC 3:59 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

CLEVELAND - Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Bruno Mars is set to perform in front of a sold out crowd at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.

Looking to get in the mood for tonight's show? Re-live some of Mars' greatest hits in the videos here and vote for your favorite Mars song in the poll below.

(WARNING: Some lyrics are NSFW)

"Just The Way You Are" (2010)

"Grenade" (2010)

"Locked Out of Heaven" (2012)

"When I Was Your Man" (2013)

"Uptown Funk" (2014)

"24K Magic" (2016)

"That's What I Like" (2017)

Vote! What's your favorite Bruno Mars hit?

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


