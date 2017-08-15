POLL | What's your favorite Bruno Mars song?

CLEVELAND - Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Bruno Mars is set to perform in front of a sold out crowd at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.
(WARNING: Some lyrics are NSFW)
"Just The Way You Are" (2010)
"Grenade" (2010)
"Locked Out of Heaven" (2012)
"When I Was Your Man" (2013)
"Uptown Funk" (2014)
"24K Magic" (2016)
"That's What I Like" (2017)
