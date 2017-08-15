POLL | What's your favorite Bruno Mars song?

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Bruno Mars is set to perform in front of a sold out crowd at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.

Looking to get in the mood for tonight's show? Re-live some of Mars' greatest hits in the videos here and vote for your favorite Mars song in the poll below.

(WARNING: Some lyrics are NSFW)

"Just The Way You Are" (2010)

"Grenade" (2010)

"Locked Out of Heaven" (2012)

"When I Was Your Man" (2013)

"Uptown Funk" (2014)

"24K Magic" (2016)

"That's What I Like" (2017)

