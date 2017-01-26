Queen + Adam Lambert to rock Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena

CLEVELAND -- The summer of music keeps getting bigger in Northeast Ohio.
Queen + Adam Lambert are bringing their latest tour to Cleveland on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $49.50 to $175.
In 2015 Queen + Adam Lambert had 26 sold-out concerts in 10 countries throughout the UK and Europe.
Lambert is a former star of American Idol.
Other major concert announcements coming to Cleveland this year include U2 and Billy Joel.
