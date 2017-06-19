Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to expand to Japan this year

Long Live Rock sign at Rock Hall (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Japan is going to get a little taste of how Cleveland rocks.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced plans to expand to Tokyo to create the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Japan.

An inaugural opening date will take place this September, and a permanent site will open at a later date to feature traveling exhibits from Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Rock and roll is a universal language and this is an incredible opportunity for us to collaborate with the Japan Project Production Committee to deliver an exciting experience internationally,” said Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris in a news release. “Japan is the second-largest music market in the world, making it the perfect place for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s first international expansion.”

