EXCLUSIVE: Journey members reflect on Rock Hall induction, Cleveland and seeing Steve Perry again

WKYC's Russ Mitchell sits down with soon-to-be Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Ross Valory to talk about their looming induction, what it means and how it would be to see former bandmate Steve Perry.

WKYC 12:26 PM. EDT April 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories