Graduates celebrate recovery at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

A class of 27 graduates are celebrating a new chapter in their road to recovery after completing Cuyahoga County's Drug Court Program.

The graduates walked across the stage of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Foster Theater, accepting their diploma after completing the county's drug and recovery court program.

The program is aimed at helping break the cycle of recidivism by addressing an individual's addiction other the proper resources for recovery.

More than 400 have graduated from the program.

READ MORE: Project 180: Giving hope to those in recovery.

Judges David Matia and Joan Synenberg oversee the county's drug court.

© 2017 WKYC-TV