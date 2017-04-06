Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction 2017: Everything you need to know

(Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Are you ready to rock?

One of music's biggest nights has finally arrived as the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame holds their 32nd annual induction ceremony.

It all goes down Friday, April 7, 2017 -- and we've got all the must-know info for you to soak in...

Where's the ceremony taking place?

The sold-out event is being held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Other places to watch?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is hosting a live simulcast. Looking for tickets? Sorry, it’s already sold out. No need to worry on missing anything, though, because we are posting live updates on WKYC.com as the event unfolds. Also be sure to check our Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the night and join the conversation with Channel 3 on Twitter, too, using #3RockHall.

What time does it start?

7 p.m.

Who’s being inducted?

There are seven fresh inductees joining rock ‘n’ roll’s hallowed halls this year. They are Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Yes, ELO, Joan Baez and Nile Rodgers.

CLICK HERE to read more about each of this year's inductees.

How can I sample their music?

Check out this Spotify playlist.

Any special guests?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is always a star-studded event. Here’s who you can expect to see this year:

Dhani Harrison will induct ELO.

Pat Monahan will induct Journey.

Pharrell Williams will induct Nile Rodgers.

Snoop Dogg will induct Tupac Shakur.

Neil Young will induct Pearl Jam.

Jackson Browne will induct Joan Baez.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will induct Yes.

Additional performers include Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter and the Indigo Girls. Lenny Kravitz will take the stage with a special tribute to Prince.

More surprise special guests and performances are always possible.

When you can watch it on TV?

The induction ceremony will air on HBO Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m.

Is my favorite band already in the Rock Hall?

CLICK HERE to see the complete list of inductees dating back to the first ceremony in 1986.

When will the induction ceremony return to Cleveland?

2018. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies switch between Cleveland and New York every other year. Previously, the ceremonies rotated between Cleveland, New York and Los Angeles. The last time Cleveland hosted a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction was back in 2015.

