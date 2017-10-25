Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pays tribute to the late Fats Domino

Fats Domino inducted as a performer. The 1986 class was the first to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - The music world is mourning the passing of the legendary Fats Domino.

The iconic New Orleans singer-songwriter whose piano-playing sound and smiling face entertained generations of audiences around the world and introduced an unmistakable rock and roll-rhythm and blues sound to the world, died early Tuesday morning. He was 89.

Fats Domino was inducted as part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's inaugural class of 1986. The Rock Hall released the following statement on Wednesday:

Before Elvis, Jerry Lee, and Chuck Berry there was Fats. His sweet voice, rolling boogie-woogie piano, and delightful charisma made him a top-selling artist, a worldwide rock star and an inaugural member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

-Greg Harris, President & CEO

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame currently has a custom-made stage jacket that Fats Domino wore on display along with musical arrangements to three of his biggest hits: "Walking to New Orleans," "Blueberry Hill," and "I'm Walkin'."

WATCH: See a highlight of Fats Domino's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction below:

