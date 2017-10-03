Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pays tribute to Tom Petty

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- The music world has lost a rock ‘n’ roll legend.

Tom Petty has died at the age of 66 after suffering cardiac arrest.

“Because we know you won’t back down, @tompetty,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tweeted Monday. “You and your family are in our thoughts right now.”

Petty was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2002. Other inductees that year include the Ramones, Talking Heads and Isaac Hayes.

“Tom Petty made us all believe by singing about ordinary experience in an extraordinary way,” said Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “His vocals captured our soul with songs that sounded like hits the first time we heard them. He made his mark on music and our lives.”

