Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveils new 2017 upgrades: First look

CLEVELAND -- Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes have arrived at one of Cleveland’s most iconic spots.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled a series of upgrades to the lakefront music mecca.

Here’s what to expect from the new features:

ROCK HALL SIGNATURE EXPERIENCE

These 12 minutes will shake your rock ‘n’ roll bone to the core.

Opening July 1, Power of Rock is a new short film playing at the Connor Theater directed by Academy-Award winner Jonathan Demmee.

Rock Hall officials describe the film as “the adrenaline-fueled centerpiece” with “arena-quality sound, larger-than-life video screens and fan interactivity.”

Power of Rock features a highlight reel of previous induction ceremonies on five screens mixed with a concert vibe as lasers and smoke fill the theater.

ROCK STAR EATS

Cleveland isn’t just a music city, it’s a foodie town.

Locally famed chefs Jonathon Sawyer, Fabio Salerno and Rocco Whalen have teamed up to deliver new food options at the Rock Hall’s “All Access Café.”

“The café offers fresh food, a gourmet coffee bar and grab-and-go items,” Rock Hall officials say.

The café also serves up wine and beer.

Another cool feature? You don’t have to buy Rock Hall admission to eat here.

You’ll find the eatery on Level 1.

The 2018 Rock Hall induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland on Saturday, April 14.

