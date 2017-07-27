Rock Hall announces weeklong celebration of 2017 inductees YES

CLEVELAND - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will celebrate the music and influence of prog rock giants and 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees YES with a week of live music, interviews and films August 15-20. The weeklong celebration will culminate with the August 20 YESTIVAL concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. YESTIVAL features special guest Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy.

As part of the Cleveland date, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will host a series of events to celebrate the legacy of YES and the passion and commitment of their fans:

Tuesday, August 15

7PM: Film Screening of Yessongs (1973, 76 minutes) in the Rock Hall’s Foster Theater

Recorded in 1972 at London’s Rainbow Theatre, this concert documentary featuring Yes at the height of their popularity during the 1970's. The film features performances of classic Yes songs including “All Good People,” “The Clap,” “Roundabout” and “Yours Is No Disgrace.” This film is FREE for Rock Hall members (advance RSVP required) and $5.50 for non-members. Tickets will be available on ticketing.rockhall.com at 10AM on Monday, August 7.

Thursday, August 17

4PM: Album Spotlight: Yes, Close to the Edge in the Rock Hall’s Foster Theater

Listen to Yes’ Close to the Edge album like never before! Yes’ classic 1972 album will be played in its entirety on Rock Hall’s the state-of-the-art theater sound system. Rock Hall experts will introduce the album and audience members are encouraged to share their Yes memories following the listening. This event is included with paid Rock Hall admission and reservations are not required. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

6-8PM: Rock Hall Live! Powered by PNC presents Prog Nation on the Rock Hall Live! Stage on the plaza. In addition to live music, enjoy drink specials and rock trivia contests during this free event.

Friday, August 18

Screening all day: Yes, Songs from Tsongas (2005, 2 hr 58 minutes) in the Rock Hall’s Foster Theater, Courtesy of Eagle Rock Entertainment. Filmed in May of 2004, the classic YES line-up of Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Chris Squire, Rick Wakeman and Alan White joined forces once again to celebrate their historic 35 years of creating music and memories together. This event is included with paid Rock Hall admission and reservations are not required. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

11AM: Stories of Rock: 2017 Inductee Trivia Contest: Yes Edition

Think you know about Yes and the rest of the great Inductee Class of 2017? Stop by our Rock Hall trivia show and prove it! Find the Rock Hall team in the main exhibition hall on Level 0. This show will last between 10-15 minutes and is included with paid Museum admission. Prizes will be awarded to winners.

3-5PM: Rock Hall Live! Powered by PNC presents Going for the One

Going for the One is a group of talented musicians who strive to preserve and continue the tradition of classic Yes performances. The band's goal is clear: a celebration of Yes music on the Rock Hall Live! Stage. This performance is free.

7PM: “The Word is Yes!” A discussion of Progressive Rock and the music of Yes in the Rock Hall’s Foster Theater

Co-sponsored by The Center for Popular Music Studies at Case Western Reserve University

Panelists include: John Covach (Director of the University of Rochester Institute for Popular Music), Steve Waksman (Smith College), Daniel Goldmark (Director of the Center for Popular Music Studies at Case Western Reserve University), Mandy Smith (Rock Hall), and Jason Hanley (Rock Hall). This event is free with RSVP. Fans can RSVP starting at 10AM on Monday, August 7 at ticketing.rockhall.com.

Saturday, August 19

Screening all day in the Foster Theater: The complete, uncut YES 2017 Rock Hall induction

included with paid Rock Hall admission and reservations are not required. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

On loop all day: YES music as the Rock Hall official soundtrack

Sunday, August 20

Screening all day in the Foster Theater: The complete, uncut Yes 2017 Rock Hall induction

Included with paid Rock Hall admission and reservations are not required. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

On loop all day: YES music as the Rock Hall official soundtrack

2017 Inductee exhibit dedication with YES in the Rock Hall’s Main Exhibition Hall

YES will dedicate the 2017 Inductee exhibit and add new items including their Silk drummer suits and iconic “Topographic” bass drums designed by Michael Tait. This special event is included with paid Rock Hall admission. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Timing details will be announced on rockhall.com shortly.

4:30PM: YES VIP pre-concert experience

Windows on the River, a limited number of premium seating and VIP packages and pre-show meet & greet are available now by contacting the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s development office at (216) 515-1222 or mischay@rockhall.org.

7PM: YESTIVAL with YES, Todd Rundgren & Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautical, tickets available at ticketmaster.com

YES is the most enduring, ambitious and virtuosic progressive band in rock history. By fusing the cinematic soundscapes of King Crimson with the hard rock edge of The Who and the soaring harmonies and melodies of Simon and Garfunkel, they took progressive rock from a small audience of aficionados to radio airwaves and football stadiums all over America.

