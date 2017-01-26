ROCK HALL | Get tickets for 2017 induction ceremony; special presenters announced

File photo from inside the Rock Hall (Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum announces that tickets for the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. EST Friday, Feb. 3.

According to the Rock Hall, Citi Cardmembers can purchase tickets before the public beginning at 10 a.m. EST Monday, Jan. 30 through 10 p.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 2 via citiprivatepass.com

The 2017 Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will honor this year's inductees: Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Nile Rogers, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Yes.

According to the Rock Hall, special guests for this year's Induction Ceremony include Jackson Browne inducting Joan Baez, Neil Young inducting Pearl Jam, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush inducting Yes.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date, the Rock Hall added..

Tickets to the public start at $50 and will be available along with VIP packages through ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center starting at noon Saturday, February 4 (if tickets are still available).

The Ceremony will once again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM, according to the Rock Hall.

