Rock Hall of Fame to open $15M 'Power of Rock' exhibit

Long Live Rock sign at Rock Hall (Photo: WKYC-TV)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is opening a $15 million exhibit that will give fans a taste of its famous induction ceremonies.



The museum will unveil its "Power of Rock" experience this weekend. It gave The Associated Press an early look Wednesday.



The exhibit will feature a 12-minute reel of ceremony highlights by Academy Award-winning director Jonathan Demme. The film will be played on five moving screens accompanied by laser lights, concert smoke and under-seat speakers.



Rock disciples also will see a Prince outfit, a Talking Heads bass guitar and other memorabilia from induction ceremonies.



The exhibit is the centerpiece of a three-year overhaul of the Hall of Fame, which has inducted 802 artists since 1986. The "Power of Rock" exhibit opens to the public Saturday.

