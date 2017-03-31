Rock Hall unveils new exhibit honoring Class of 2017

(Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Friday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened up its new exhibit honoring the Class of 2017.

According to Rock Hall Director of Public Programs, John Goehrke, the exhibit will remain open for almost a full calendar year until the next class of inductees replaces it.

The Class of 2017 will be formally inducted on Friday, April 7, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This year's list of inductees features: ELO, Joan Baez, Journey, Nile Rogers, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, and Yes.

"This year's class is all about impact, influence, and innovation," says Goehrke.

Read more here about this year's Inductee Class of 2017, and make sure you check in with WKYC.com next week as we count down to the ceremony.

