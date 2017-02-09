Rock & Roll Hall of Fame gets $9 million gift for renovation

(Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A donation of $9 million will take the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on the “biggest transformation in its 21-year history.”

The gift came from Chris and Sara Connor, which will help create the new Connor Theater.

“When it opens this summer, the theater will house an epic signature experience featuring arena-quality sound, larger-than-life video screens and fan interactivity that will bring audiences closer to their favorite artists than ever before,” officials with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said Thursday morning in a news release.

Connor is the Chair of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Board of Directors and the Executive Chairman of the Sherwin-Williams company.

“I hope this gift inspires others to join me in creating the best rock and roll experience in the world,” Connor said.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is working with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jonathan Demme and world-renowned design agency BRC Imagination Arts to create the Connor Theater.

Greg Harris, the President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said this is the single largest gift from an individual they’ve ever received.

This spring, the Rock Hall will unveil the Connor Theater, enhancements to the Live Outdoor Summer Music Experience and the new “All Access” dining and events, which will feature food from Cleveland’s top rock star chefs. The Rock Hall will also open new motorcycle and tour bus parking this summer.

To date, more than 11 million guests have passed through the Rock Hall’s doors, leading to more than $100 million injected in the local economy each year.

