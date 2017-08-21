YES drummer Alan White donates memorabilia to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Alan White of the progressive rock band YES dropped in at the Rock Hall this morning to donate some artifacts to the current exhibit recognizing this year's class of inductees.
WKYC 4:06 PM. EDT August 21, 2017
