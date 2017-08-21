YES drummer Alan White makes donation to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, OH - 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Alan White of the progressive rock band YES dropped in at the Rock Hall this morning to donate some artifacts to the current exhibit recognizing this year's class of inductees. White's appearance and donation capped a week-long event of activities, called YEStival, honoring the band.

Appearing with Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris, White donated a pair of drumsticks and the set list for the concert performed by YES last night at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

After some opening remarks the pair held a ceremonial ribbon cutting in front of the exhibit honoring this year's class of inductees. The drummer also said that the drum kit from the band's 2003 tour would be sent to the Hall soon and included in the display.

YES was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past April. Doing the honors of ushering White and his bandmates into the Hall were fellow prog rockers Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson fromRush.

You can see White's induction speech at the 3:30 mark in the video below.

And here is YES performing their signature hit, "Roundabout" at the Induction ceremony.

White's appearance marked a highlight of a busy summer for the Rock Hall and Harris said fans have a lot more to look forward to in the coming weeks and months.

To learn more about upcoming events at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, visit rockhall.com.

© 2017 WKYC-TV