Roger Waters to bring Us + Them tour to Cleveland in September

INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 16: Musician Roger Waters performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Roger Waters, the visionary force behind many of Pink Floyd's greatest songs, is bringing his Us + Them tour to Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena this fall.

Waters announced 11 new dates to his tour on Tuesday, including a date at the Q on Thursday, September 21 at 8:00 p.m.

"We are going to take a new show on the road, the content is very secret," said Waters in a statement on his website. "It'll be a mixture of stuff from my long career, stuff from my years with Pink Floyd, some new things. Probably 75% of it will be old material and 25% will be new, but it will be all connected by a general theme. It will be a cool show, I promise you. It'll be spectacular like all my shows have been.”

The 'stuff' from Waters' Pink Floyd catalog will be songs from iconic albums "Dark Side of Moon," "Wish You Were Here," "Animals," and "The Wall."

The Us + Them tour coincides with the planned release of Waters' new solo album, "Is This The Life We Really Want?"

Tickets for Roger Waters: Us + Them go on sale Monday, February 27, at 10 a.m., although you can visit the Q's website for advance ticket information.

In the meantime, enjoy this sneak preview video from Waters' Facebook page:

