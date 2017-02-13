Sammy Hagar concert coming to Hard Rock Rocksino

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2014 Getty Images)

NORTHFIELD, Ohio -- Rock ‘n’ roll is keeping its pulse on Northeast Ohio as Sammy Hagar and his new group, the Circle, are heading to town.

They will be in concert at the Hard Rock Rocksino at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 in Northfield.

“Sammy Hagar and the Circle will take fans on a musical journey through rock history with a set list spanning four decades of Hagar’s hits from Montrose, his solo career, Van Halen and beyond,” a press release promises.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 am.

