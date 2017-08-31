Severance Hall to host orchestra benefit concert for Harvey relief efforts

(Photo: Credo Music)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Orchestra will team up with The Cleveland Institute of Music, Oberlin Conservatory of Music and Credo Music for 'Help After Harvey: A Benefit Concert for the American Red Cross' on Friday, September 8 at Severance Hall.

The performance will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The concert will center on the idea that we are stronger when we join together, with this grouping of musicians of the greater Cleveland community serving as a tangible model of that truth. Just as musicians from Cleveland’s musical institutions will come together to form a dynamic orchestra, the people of Cleveland will come together to show support for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

James Feddeck, former Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra and Oberlin Conservatory alumnus will conduct.

Tickets are now available at the Severance Hall Ticket Office or by calling 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141 or online at www.clevelandorchestra.com/helpafterharvey. The cost is $20 all seats; $10 for students.

All proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross, providing shelter, food and comfort for thousands in Texas and Louisiana who face devastating losses. Immediate assistance includes emotional support and mental health services for residents affected by the flooding.

