Singer performs with donor's daughter after Cleveland Clinic lung transplants

Singer Charity Sunshine Tillemann-Dick performs onstage during the Lung Transplant Project Gala with special guest Patti LaBelle at Guastavino's on October 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) - An opera singer still performing after two double lung transplants has debuted a song inspired by her lung donor's immigrant roots.



Charity Tillemann-Dick and her lung donor's daughter sang the song together in front of about 200 doctors and medical executives at a Cleveland medical summit on Tuesday.



The donor was a Honduran immigrant and her daughter aspires to be a singer. Tillermann-Dick wrote the song, titled "American Rainbow," to honor diversity and her connection with her donor.



Tillemann-Dick was studying opera in Hungary in 2009 when she discovered she had a heart and lung disease likely to be fatal without a lung transplant.



She received new lungs in 2009 but had to undergo a second transplant in 2012 after her body rejected her first set of lungs.

