Solon pianist hopes to play with Billy Joel in Cleveland Friday

CLEVELAND - Piano man Billy Joel is bringing his act to Progressive Field in Cleveland Friday night, but there's another piano man who hopes to join him.

Alex Berko is a Solon native and Indiana University student studying music composition. His resume is highlighted with a handful of awards in both music composition and piano playing.

Now, Berko hopes to add one more bullet point to his resume.

He wants to play alongside Billy Joel.

More specifically, he wants to play, "Angry Young Man."

See video of Berko's rendition of the song below:

Thoughts? Do you think Berko should play alongside Billy Joel?

© 2017 WKYC-TV