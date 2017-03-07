The Backstreet Boys are going on a stadium tour this summer

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys perform onstage during 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 at Allstate Arena on December 14, 2016 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, Custom)

Backstreet's back, all right!

The Backstreet Boys have plans to join Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and Chris Lane on a three-stadium tour this summer.

The tour will make stops at Fenway Park in Boston, Target Field in Minneapolis and Wrigley Field in Chicago. No word yet on how, or if the stadium tour will affect the Backstreet Boys' residency at the Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Florida Georgia Line made the announcement on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.The country duo will be making a Cleveland stop Aug. 11 with Nelly and Chris Lane, but the Backstreet Boys will not be part of that show.

Click here for more information on the stadium tour.

