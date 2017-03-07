The Backstreet Boys are going on a stadium tour this summer

Backstreet's back, all right!
The Backstreet Boys have plans to join Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and Chris Lane on a three-stadium tour this summer.
The tour will make stops at Fenway Park in Boston, Target Field in Minneapolis and Wrigley Field in Chicago. No word yet on how, or if the stadium tour will affect the Backstreet Boys' residency at the Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.
Florida Georgia Line made the announcement on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.The country duo will be making a Cleveland stop Aug. 11 with Nelly and Chris Lane, but the Backstreet Boys will not be part of that show.
Click here for more information on the stadium tour.
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs