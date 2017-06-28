The Band Train comes back to the CLE!

Some fans described the show at blossom as a train wreck, while others chanted away.

"Fix the sound, fix the sound"

Now those very fans who were heartbroken Saturday night will be front and center here at Jacobs Pavilion ready to rock out, after the Band train made a huge announcement that they were coming back to Cleveland for a free show.

Tammy Guttman from Wooster tells us, "they went out of their way, this is their only day off and they gave it up to come and do a free concert."

One fan was so devoted to see the band that she rescheduled her flight back to Alabama.

Maggie Guttman from Alabama says "They even looked to see about going to another concert in other places but theres only 2 weeks left in the tour so I changed my flight stayed another day and I’ll see them tonight."

Today was supposed to be the bands only day off during their tour, but after things went left at Blossom they tweeted they had to make it right.

One of the several reasons why fans say they love them so much.

Lisa Clapp tells us, "their doing what they preach and that’s just wonderful, you don’t see that now a days they did not have to do this."

